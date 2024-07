ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus has bolstered its BBC FAST offering across EMEA, launching BBC Drama and Top Gear in the region.

BBC Drama has made its debut in MENA and features titles such as Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise and The Durrells. The channel is already available in Spain, Italy and France on Samsung TV Plus.

Top Gear is now available in MENA, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark on the platform. This launch follows the successful launch on Samsung TV Plus in Benelux and across the same markets on Pluto TV.

Kasia Jablonska, director of digital and on-demand for EMEA at BBC Studios, said, “Our extensive catalog of award-winning, high-quality content offers an incredible base for building BBC Studios FAST and digital products portfolio. I am so proud to announce the expansion of BBC Drama and Top Gear FAST channels with Samsung TV Plus, giving new audiences across EMEA access to the suite of bingable content from BBC Studios world renowned catalogue. With FAST channel launches across 42 EMEA countries in just five years, I’m excited for BBC Studios’ future in this space.”

Jennifer Batty, head of content acquisition at Samsung TV Plus Europe, added, “We are thrilled with the expansion of our Samsung TV Plus streaming service into the MENA region this month. BBC Studios has been a great partner and addition to our service in Europe. We are pleased to have them grow with us into new regions. It’s exciting to see how FAST is evolving to meet the demands of its growing global viewership.”