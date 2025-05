ADVERTISEMENT

Lee Mack’s sitcom is set to return for a 14th season on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in June, where the story of Lee and Lucy will enter a new chapter in Not Going Out.

In 2006, viewers were introduced to Lee, played by Mack, a lazy slacker jumping from one job to another while living off his landlady, and Lee’s best friend’s sister Lucy (Sally Bretton), who bought the home Lee was living in, setting into motion an unlikely love story.

The adventures of the pair will continue in season 14. Viewers can expect to see the couple moving away from their suburban area to find more time to focus on each other, with twists and turns.

The sitcom stands as the U.K.’s longest-running by number of seasons. With Mack and Bretton, other series regulars include Bobby Ball, Abigail Cruttenden, Hugh Dennis, Megan Dodds, Deborah Grant, Miranda Hart, Tim Vine, Timothy West, Geoffrey Whitehead and Katy Wix.

Not Going Out is produced by Avalon for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series was commissioned by Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC. Jamie Rix is the producer, with Nick Wood as the director. The sitcom is written by Mack and Daniel Peak. The executive producers are Avalon’s Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, Mack and Jon Thoday. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Ben Caudell.