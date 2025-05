ADVERTISEMENT

KC Global Media Asia has promoted Denise Tham to VP and head of programming and added VICE alum Sari Trisulo as VP and head of production and creative.

KC Global Media Asia’s addition and promotion are a part of a strategic expansion of its leadership team to reflect a focus on content leadership, creativity and regional relevance.

Tham’s promotion has been made in recognition of her role in the company’s success with the diverse content slate across Asia, including her support for Jennifer Lee, director of programming and research, in Taiwan and Greater China. With over 16 years of experience across various English general entertainment Pay TV channels, Tham will continue to head content strategy, acquisitions and programming for KC Global Media’s channel brands AXN, Animax, ONE and its first FAST channel, KCM. She will oversee the programming for the recently launched AXN Sports.

Trisulo is recognized for her experience in multi-platform storytelling. In her new role, she will spearhead the company’s original productions, optimize content formats and elevate KC Global Media’s creative direction.

Tham and Trisulo will report to George Chien, the co-founder, president and CEO of KC Global Media.

“Content is the heartbeat of our business, and these appointments reflect our dedication to creative leadership and programming excellence,” said Chien. “Denise has been a driving force in shaping our programming vision, curating content for all channels and forging strong collaborations with studios in Hollywood and beyond. Her deep expertise in content execution and scheduling has fueled innovative strategies that drive viewership and optimize ratings. We’re also thrilled to welcome Sari, whose storytelling expertise across broadcast, digital and branded content will enhance our ability to connect with audiences in impactful, dynamic ways. With a strengthened executive team in place, we are poised to chart our next phase of growth.”