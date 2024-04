ADVERTISEMENT

KC Global Media’s Japanese anime channel Animax has become available on Samsung TV Plus in India, marking the third platform in the country to offer the service.

The Animax catalog features The Faraway Paladin, TSUKIMICHI—Moonlit Fantasy, Parallel World Pharmacy, Y School Heroes, My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom!, ORIENT, Naruto and many more.

The channel is also available in India via Prime Video and JioTV.

“We are ecstatic to launch Animax on Samsung TV Plus and bring more entertainment to anime fans here in India!” said George Chien, co-founder, president and CEO of KC Global Media. “Now, with just a few clicks, more viewers can immerse themselves in a world of captivating stories and dynamic characters, all from the comfort of their own homes and mobile devices. This strategic partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and continue building a vibrant anime community on Samsung TV Plus, united by a love for anime favorites and popular classics available on Animax.”