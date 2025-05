ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus is working with SM Entertainment to bring a raft of K-pop performances to the platform via the SMTOWN FAST channel.

Coinciding with SM Entertainment’s 30th anniversary, the launch of SMTOWN kicks off with a live event from the Los Angeles Dignity Health Sports Park on May 11 with performances by a wealth of Korean music artists, including TVXQ!, Red Velvet, WayV, RIIZE and more.

SMTOWN will have live performances across 18 countries, concert replays, music videos and playlists with additional K-content added to the channel following the SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in L.A. concert.

“Our partnership with SM Entertainment reflects our continued commitment to leading the K-Content space through bold investments and exclusive experiences,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP and global head of Samsung TV Plus. “By bringing this milestone event to audiences around the globe, we’re not only celebrating K-pop’s growing popularity, but further expanding the depth of the Samsung TV Plus K-content offering, which remains amongst the largest in the world.”