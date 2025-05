ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus is expanding its lineup of sports FAST channels in the U.S., delivering local and national coverage from a range of leagues.

New channels include NASCAR, featuring original programming and race coverage, and The Roku Sports Channel, broadcasting live MLB games, Formula E races, X games and more. The platform is also adding Victory+ Anaheim with Anaheim Ducks games and Victory+ Dallas for Dallas Stars games.

“We’re tearing down the paywalls that have kept fans from the sports they love,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP and global head of Samsung TV Plus. “By teaming up with top leagues and bringing live games and iconic moments to our platform, we’re giving every fan a front-row seat.”

Samsung TV Plus is already home to channels from the NFL, MLB, FIFA, Formula 1, PGA Tour and UFC, delivering more than 50 free sports channels.