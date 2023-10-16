New Yu-Gi-Oh! Apparel Collection

ADVERTISEMENT

The Japanese apparel retailer GU is launching a new collection celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game.

With the brand theme Tokyo to Soho, the collection includes fashion items that incorporate designs reminiscent of street culture, with motifs such as the Millennium Puzzle, Kuriboh and Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon.

GU will sell a limited number of 25th-anniversary sweatshirt box sets containing all five types of sweatshirt hoodies and pullovers in this collection.

Customers who purchase $50 or more of items, including from the Yu-Gi-Oh! collection, will receive a specially designed “Kuriboh” card with the GU logo as a gift.

The collection launches on October 27 in the GU store in Soho, New York.