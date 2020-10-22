Konami Cross Media NY Launches Yu-Gi-Oh! Online Store

ADVERTISEMENT

Konami Cross Media NY has partnered with The Wildflower Group for a new Yu-Gi-Oh! e-commerce site that will offer a curated collection of anime-based designs and offerings.

The new project is under the direction of TWG Konnect, the e-commerce division of The Wildflower Group, which also runs stores for some of the largest consumer products brands. The Yu-Gi-Oh! site, launched this month to coincide with New York Comic-Con, features an exclusive, limited collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise.

Jennifer Coleman, VP of licensing and marketing at Konami Cross Media NY, said, “E-commerce has become an essential way of shopping, especially during the pandemic. Working closely with TWG Konnect, we are aiming to create a bigger and bolder shopping experience for Yu-Gi-Oh! fans and to capitalize on current trends in e-commerce shopping and marketing. This new website will be a one-stop-shop for Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise that is unique to the franchise.”

Michael Carlisle, principal at The Wildflower Group, added: “This will be a fantastic shopping experience for Yu-Gi-Oh! fans. The merchandise will be carefully curated by Konami Cross Media’s New York team and our creative designers, which is comprised of veteran e-commerce experts adept at building multimillion-dollar digital experiences.”

In addition to the new e-commerce site launch, Konami Cross Media NY has scored a raft of licensing agreements in the collectibles category for its Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. New agreements have been signed with MegaHouse Corp., Kotobukiya, The Yetee and Traly Group.

MegaHouse is developing a series of Yu-Gi-Oh!-inspired human and monster figures. First up is a collectible Art Works Monsters figure series, Black Luster Soldier. The product is shipping third-quarter 2020 and will be available for sale in comic, hobby, gift, and toy stores as well as online throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Australia. Kotobukiya will release eight Yu-Gi-Oh! 1/7 scale figures from their ARTFX line that will be on shelves worldwide beginning January 2021. The Yetee will offer Yu-Gi-Oh! fans an array of screen-printed posters, acrylic standees as well as t-shirts. Their products will be available online for the U.S. beginning in early fourth quarter of 2020. Lastly, Traly Group has added Yu-Gi-Oh! to its roster of IPs that are part of the Pin Club portfolio. Through Pin Club, fans will be able to purchase bespoke collectible pins at retail, online and at special fan events. An initial collection will launch in time for the holiday season.

Coleman said: “Collectibles are a strong and growing category especially for IPs in the Anime space. We are happy to be working with such strong partners in this category with a mix of product offerings in multiple price ranges that will continue to drive fan engagement for the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand.”