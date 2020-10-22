VCNI Appoints EVP & General Manager for Digital & Ad Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has promoted Lee Sears to executive VP and general manager for digital and ad sales.

Previously senior VP of Velocity International, VCNI’s in-house advertising sales, branded-content and major events agency, Sears will now add to his remit oversight of ViacomCBS Digital Studios International (VDSI). In this newly expanded role, he will be responsible for the strategy and monetization of digital and social content, as well as leveraging VCNI’s social reach to drive broader business goals, including support for the organization’s streaming growth and consumer products reach.

Based in London, Sears will report to Kelly Day, president of streaming and chief operating officer at VCNI. Brendan Yam, senior VP and general manager for VDSI, will report to Sears.

Day said: “Lee’s proven business acumen, deep partner relationships and commercial expertise will bring tremendous added value to the already successful VDSI brand. I’m thrilled Lee has agreed to serve as leader for business and commercial strategy across linear, digital, social and events.”

Sears said: “The growth of VDSI over the last two years mirrors the exponential consumer appetite for social and digital connections. By fusing content and digital with the advertising, brand solutions and events business I already oversee, ViacomCBS is better positioned than ever to optimize its incredible portfolio of brands and deliver significant commercial impact at scale for our international clients.”