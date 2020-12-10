David Lynn to Exit ViacomCBS, Raffaele Annecchino Takes on New Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Raffaele Annecchino has been appointed president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), effective immediately, succeeding David Lynn, who will depart the company following a transition period.

Annecchino, who has held a number of positions at the company over the course of his 23-year tenure, will oversee all of ViacomCBS’s media networks and related businesses outside the U.S. He will also be responsible for a portfolio of pay-TV entertainment brands and broadcast networks across six continents—including Channel 5 in the U.K., Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia and Colors in India through a joint venture with Viacom18—and work with ViacomCBS’s global streaming organization to help guide the continued international rollout of Pluto TV and the launch of Paramount+ in 2021. He will report to Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS.

“Raffaele is an entrepreneurial, results-oriented leader with a proven ability to transform businesses and drive growth across diverse markets,” said Bakish. “In recent years, Raffaele has taken on increased responsibility, demonstrating strategic and operational expertise that extends across a wide variety of geographies and platforms. His experience in expanding ViacomCBS’s international footprint, forging key partnerships and accelerating our push into mobile and digital platforms will be critical to building on our leadership positions across Europe, Latin America and Asia and realizing our global ambitions.”

Bakish added, “I want to extend my deepest thanks to David for his many contributions over the past two decades, from integrating the international portfolios of CBS and Viacom to overseeing the launch of Viacom International Studios, including the acquisition of Ananey and repositioning the division to enable the continued expansion of our global streaming offerings. I’m grateful for his dedication and leadership and wish him the best as he starts this next chapter.”

“It’s an honor to step into this role and help continue ViacomCBS’s strong momentum around the world,” said Annecchino. “We have an exciting opportunity to broaden the company’s reach through new, innovative distribution channels and partnerships, and I look forward to working with Bob and the rest of the team to execute against our growth initiatives.”

Lynn is leaving ViacomCBS after 24 years. As president and CEO of VCNI (and, before that, VIMN), Lynn was responsible for a number of strategic growth initiatives to diversify the company’s international business. He oversaw the launch of Viacom International Studios and the international rollout of Pluto TV and Noggin. He previously served as president of VIMN UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, and was senior VP, managing director for Nickelodeon UK.

Lynn commented, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to spend the greatest part of my career at ViacomCBS. From my early days at Comedy Central and Nickelodeon to more recently managing teams across our global portfolio, I’ve benefitted from working with the most dynamic, talented team in the industry—who in this most challenging year succeeded in transforming the business for the next important phase of growth.”