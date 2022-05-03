Paramount+ Sets New International Launch Plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ is set to arrive in the U.K. and Ireland on June 22, with South Korea, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria also planned for this year and an Indian launch slated for 2023.

Paramount+ will arrive in South Korea via a partnership with CJ ENM in June. Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria follow in the second half. The Indian launch will be in conjunction with Viacom 18.

“Paramount is known for its leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands and a robust content engine that fuels our rapidly expanding streaming service, Paramount+,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of international networks, studios and streaming at Paramount Global. “This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions. With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”

Maria Kyriacou, president for Australia, Canada, Israel and the U.K. at Paramount, added, “The addition of Paramount+ to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay-TV and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the U.K. and Ireland. Paramount+ will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits and discover a world of favorites from Paramount’s vast catalog.”

The service will be available in the U.K. for £6.99 ($8.70) per month or £69.90 ($87) per year following a free seven-day trial. The Irish pricing will be announced soon. The platform also has a deal with Sky that will bring it to the pay-TV operator in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria this year. It will be available to subscribers of Sky Cinema at no extra cost.