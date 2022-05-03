All3Media Backs Vicky McClure & Jonny Owen’s Build Your Own Films

ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media is backing Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen’s Build Your Own Films, which is focused on both scripted and non-scripted production.

The forthcoming ITV drama Without Sin, starring McClure, has been produced by Left Bank Pictures and co-produced by BYO Films. McClure also starred recently in the hit ITV drama Trigger Point, which has been recommissioned. The series is distributed by All3Media International, which will be BYO Films’ worldwide distribution partner.

BYO Films is also in development with a six-part political thriller, a multi-part period drama, a travel show and a football documentary from Owen, whose credits include I Believe in Miracles.

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen said: “We are absolutely delighted to be in partnership with All3Media. Having such esteemed expertise around us will help elevate BYO to the next level.

“Together, we hold the same passion in creating TV and film to the highest standard whilst generating opportunities that showcase raw talent and unforgettable stories. We are extremely grateful All3Media have shown such belief in our vision, and we can’t wait to get started!”

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said: “At a moment where the demand for high quality content and the very best talent has never been greater, I am delighted to be partnering with Vicky and Jonny. We are all looking forward to working together to build BYO Films.”