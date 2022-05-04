Beyond Rights Inks Deals for 1,000 Hours of Content in ANZ

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Rights has confirmed a raft of deals for factual and kids’ programming packages totaling 1,000 hours with broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand.

Foxtel has taken packages for its A&E, History and Fox Docos channels, with A&E set to air new seasons of Highway Thru Hell and Bangers & Cash and season one of Ultimate Rides. History will premiere the latest seasons of Abandoned Engineering and picked up Britain’s Lost Battlefields, Underground Worlds and Bismarck: 24 Hours to Doom. Fox Docos has acquired the documentaries The Prince and the Paedophile, Britain’s Biggest Families, Sugar Babies and Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death.

SBS has acquired Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, Sugar Babies and Bismarck: 24 Hours to Doom. It has also picked up the second seasons of Secret Life of Lighthouses and Underground Worlds and Countdown to War. SBS Food has acquired the tenth season of Pati’s Mexican Table and renewed all five seasons of Gourmet Farmer and seasons one and two of Shane Delia.

Free TV Australia has acquired three seasons of the reality title Beach Cops, in addition to nearly 150 hours of kids’ content: History Hunters, two seasons of Lab Rats Challenge and the preschool series Pipsqueaks.

ABC pre-bought Days Like These…with Diesel, a new music documentary series produced by Beyond Entertainment and Bloodlines Music.

In New Zealand, TVNZ Duke has acquired a large package of science, engineering, automotive and reality content, including titles such as Motor MythBusters, MythBusters: There’s Your Problem, Abandoned Engineering and five seasons of Heavy Rescue 401.

Discovery ANZ has picked up Impossible Repairs and Extreme Ice Machines, while Discovery-owned Three has acquired seasons three and four of Love It or List It Australia; Eden has acquired the second season of Ice Vikings, and Living has taken four seasons of Love It or List It: UK and two of Love It or List It: Australia.

Also in New Zealand, Bravo TV has acquired season ten of the original Love It or List It, Stacey Dooley: Locked Up with Lifers, Maternity 24/7, Rich Kids Go Skint seasons three and four and both seasons of Rich Kids Skint Holiday.

Joanne Azzopardi, Beyond Rights’ executive VP of sales for Australia, New Zealand and Asia, said: “I am delighted to bring some of the world’s best factual and kids’ programming to leading broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand. Beyond Rights’ growing catalog continues to offer an enticing selection of content across a wide range of genres, ensuring that individual broadcasters and platforms can find the right programming to support their channel brands and provide their audiences with a variety of appointments to view.”