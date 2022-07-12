Beyond Rights Bolsters Executive Teams with Slew of Promotions

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Rights has bolstered its executive teams with the promotions of James Mathews to chief operating officer, Mike Ibberson to CFO and Sarah McCormack to executive VP of acquisitions, among others.

Mathews was previously head of business affairs, legal and operations, while Ibberson was finance director. They will work more closely with CEO David Smyth to ensure smooth running of the business as it continues to evolve.

McCormack has been upped from senior VP of the acquisitions team. Claire Runham, meanwhile, has been promoted to senior VP, and coordinator Hannah Rideout has been upped to acquisitions executive.

In the operations team, Aleix Catala and Elisabeth Bland have been appointed director of operations and operations executive, respectively.

Additionally, Pat Bruen has been hired as finance director, reporting to Ibberson.

Smyth said, “I inherited a terrific team when I joined Beyond Rights six months ago, and while I’ve had the opportunity to bring in some new talent in that time, these promotions are well-deserved reflections of the day-to-day dedication, commitment and willingness to always go above and beyond by so many of the existing team. In some ways they are overdue, but it was important for me to work with everyone for a while and be able to see not only the huge contributions each has made—whether by driving efficiency, innovating processes or bringing in fantastic new content—but to also reach our year-end in great financial health with a consolidated, re-energized team and an exciting vision for our future.”