Tubi Inks Deal with the National Film Board of Canada

Tubi and the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) have signed a new distribution deal that will bring acclaimed NFB films to the FAST platform in Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

Twenty-nine titles from the NFB are now available on Tubi, with other films planned to launch on the platform throughout the year. Projects now available include the documentaries Angry Inuk; The Apology; A Better Man; Out of Mind, Out of Sight; The Rose Family; and Unarmed Verses.

“We’re so pleased to partner with the National Film Board of Canada to bring their premium, thought-provoking and award-winning slate of documentaries to our service for viewers to discover and enjoy,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi.

From Inuk filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Angry Inuk is a challenge to the anti-sealing movement. It won the audience award at Hot Docs and was one of Canada’s top ten films, selected by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The Apology is Tiffany Hsiung’s exploration of the lives of three former “comfort women,” who were kidnapped and forced into military sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II.

A Better Man, meanwhile, provides a look at how healing can happen when men take responsibility for their domestic abuse. It comes from Attiya Khan and Lawrence Jackman.

Out of Mind, Out of Sight, the late John Kastner’s final film with the NFB, explores what happens to people who suffer from mental illnesses and commit violent crimes. It examines where they go and how they are treated.

In The Rose Family, Montréal filmmaker Félix Rose tries to understand what led his father and uncle, members of the Front de libération du Québec, to kidnap cabinet minister Pierre Laporte, unleashing an unprecedented crisis.

From Charles Officer, Unarmed Verses offers a portrait of a Toronto community facing imposed relocation. With its focus on 12-year-old Francine Valentine and her observations about life, the film gives voice to those rarely heard in society.