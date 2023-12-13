Tubi & Warner Bros. Discovery Strike Deal for DC Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

Tubi has expanded its content deal partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, an agreement that now includes DC movies such as The Batman, Black Adam, Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

Tubi has launched ten new curated FAST channels, each featuring Warner Bros. Discovery content that adds to the Warner Bros. branded FAST channels renewed on the service.

New titles across Tubi’s AVOD offering will include DC superhero films and series such as Batwoman, Gotham and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

New Warner Bros. TV FAST channels now available on Tubi include Warner Bros. TV Chasing Criminals, Warner Bros. TV Classic Cinema, Warner Bros. TV Generation Drama, Warner Bros. TV In the Garage, Warner Bros. TV Living with Evil, Warner Bros. TV Nikita, Warner Bros. TV On the Telly, Warner Bros. TV The FBI and Warner Bros. TV Travel & Adventure.

“The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “We’re so pleased to have such wonderful partners at Warner Bros. Discovery who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi’s highly engaged viewers.”