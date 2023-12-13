Prime Video India Debuts Dedicated Anime Channel

ADVERTISEMENT

Anime Times, a channel dedicated to Japanese anime, has launched on Prime Video in India.

Originally available on Prime Video Channels in Japan, Anime Times now extends its reach into India with an array of the genre’s latest movies and TV shows, along with a selection of classics. Prime members can purchase an add-on subscription to Anime Times at an annual fee of INR899 ($11.00).

Titles available on the channel include Spy x Family, Hunter x Hunter, Fairy Tail Movie: Houou no Miko, Tokyo Revengers, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Mob Psycho 100, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Goblin Slayer, Zombie Land Saga and more.

“At Prime Video, we are steadfast in our efforts to bring diverse, engaging and distinctive content across languages, genres and formats for our customers, underscoring our content philosophy to offer something for everyone,” said Vivek Srivastava, head of Prime Video Channels for Prime Video India. “Over the past few years, anime content has gained significant fandom in India. With the launch of Anime Times on Prime Video Channels, we are expanding our anime programming with hundreds of hours of programming and bringing highly engaging movies and TV shows for Prime members.

“Anime Times will be available for the first time in India only on Prime Video Channels. With this launch, Prime Video Channels will become the one-stop entertainment destination for all anime fans in the country. Anime Times has been a premier destination for some of the best anime content as a channel on Prime Video in Japan, and we are thrilled to be the launchpad for them in India and offer them wide reach to customers across the country.”

Hideo Katsumata, CEO of Anime Times Company, said: “Anime Times and Prime Video have enjoyed a strong collaboration in Japan, and we are now excited to bring Anime Times to audiences in India for the very first time. Japanese anime culture is now a significant global phenomenon and has led to an increasing interest in Japanese culture and entertainment. We are certain that with Anime Times, fans and enthusiasts all across the country will be able to delve into the huge pool of anime shows and movies, both recent and classic, that we offer via Prime Video Channels.”