Prime Video has ordered a docuseries chronicling the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students and the subsequent investigation, arrest and trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Produced by Skydance Television and Story Syndicate, the project will be shot in conjunction with the investigation and research of author James Patterson and investigative journalist Vicky Ward for their upcoming nonfiction title based on the murders. The docuseries marks Skydance Television’s sixth production with Prime Video and Story Syndicate’s third.

Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Yellowjackets) is set to co-direct the docuseries with Matthew Galkin (Murder in the Bayou, Kevorkian). A scripted series about the murders is also in development at Amazon MGM Studios, with Garbus attached to direct the first episode.

The documentary series has full support from the family of victim Ethan Chapin and Maddie Mogen’s mother and stepfather, who are participating exclusively in documentary interviews for the first time.

“We are honored that the Chapin and Laramie families have decided to exclusively collaborate with us to shine a light on the personal stories of Ethan and Madison, as well as Xana and Kaylee,” said Garbus and Galkin. “Our unparalleled access to the families and closest friends will allow us to paint intimate and authentic portraits of all four victims and their lives at the University of Idaho, which were so tragically cut short. We couldn’t ask for better partners than Skydance and James Patterson Entertainment to help bring the definitive telling of this important story to the world.”

“The events that transpired in Moscow, Idaho, shocked the world and left many unanswered questions,” said Matt Thunell, president of Skydance Television. “With Liz Garbus and James Patterson at the helm, and with the involvement of the Chapin and Laramie families, we will shed new light on these horrific murders and honor the four innocent lives that were taken too soon.”