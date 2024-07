ADVERTISEMENT

ElectricNOW has joined forces with ComicsBeat to produce Con Daily Powered by ComicsBeat on ElectricNOW, giving viewers access to talent attending San Diego Comic-Con and an overview of the show’s activities.

Con Daily Powered by ComicsBeat on ElectricNOW will consist of four special episodes, set to premiere after each day of Comic-Con and hosted by online personalities Yael Tygiel, Reagan Yorke, Celia Schilling and Kari Lane. The program coincides with ComicsBeat’s 20th anniversary and will stream exclusively on the OTT app and FAST channel ElectricNOW throughout the Convention’s run.

The show will be directed by Patrick Meaney (Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously).

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “I recall going to early Comic-Cons to promote my films such as Independence Day and Stargate, long before it became the mainstream sensation it is today. I always felt the special sense of community the convention brought to fantasy and sci-fi fans. Now, collaborating with the award-winning website ComicsBeat allows me to provide viewers at home who cannot make it to the show with an up-close and behind-the-scenes experience.”

Heidi MacDonald, founder and editor in chief of ComicsBeat, added, “ComicsBeat is thrilled to partner with Dean Devlin and ElectricNOW to bring the excitement of the San Diego Comic-Con to viewers at home via Con Daily Powered by ComicsBeat on ElectricNOW. As a pop culture writer, I’ve always admired Dean’s independence and innovation and his understanding of what makes people love great stories. We’re also totally delighted to be working once again with Yael and Patrick Meaney—no one knows Comic-Con and pop culture like they do, and together, we’re going to give everyone an unprecedented and entertaining inside look at the Con.”