ElectricNOW to Broadcast 2022 Saturn Awards

Thursday, December 9, 2021
ElectricNOW has partnered with The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films to broadcast the 50th anniversary Saturn Awards ceremony live on October 25, 2022.

“I have a long history with The Academy, a true and genuine champion of genre entertainment since its inception,” said Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment. “The Saturn Awards is one of my favorite awards shows to participate in, to watch and to attend. It is an honor to have the 50th anniversary awards ceremony broadcasting on ElectricNOW, and we’re looking forward to bringing this amazing and esteemed organization’s awards night to home viewers around the globe.”

Robert Holguin of The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films added, “We could not be more excited to join forces with über-producer Dean Devlin for our milestone 50th-anniversary awards ceremony. There is no bigger fan of genre entertainment than Dean Devlin, so this is the ultimate partnership combining the Saturn’s rich history, prestige and showmanship and Electric’s global reach and expertise, which is sure to be a winning combination for years to come.”











