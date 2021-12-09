Atomic Cartoons Establishes Current Series Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Berkowitz has been appointed to the role of president of Thunderbird Entertainment, which is also bolstering its Atomic Cartoons division by establishing a current series team.

Berkowitz has been promoted to president of Thunderbird Entertainment in addition to his current post as chief creative officer of the company, as well as its kids’ and family division, Atomic Cartoons.

As president and CCO, Berkowitz will oversee the development, production, distribution and acquisitions of IP across all Thunderbird Entertainment productions, including those from the kids’ and family division (Atomic Cartoons), factual division (Great Pacific Media) and additional scripted productions.

Jennifer Twiner McCarron, to whom Berkowitz will report, remains CEO of Thunderbird Entertainment and Atomic Cartoons.

Twiner McCarron commented: “Matthew has an exceptional creative eye for identifying and producing successful content. This, combined with his strategic vision for growth and ability to foster great partnerships has made him invaluable to our team. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked alongside Matt for the last five years and we are thrilled to promote him to president of Thunderbird.”

At Atomic Cartoons, Nadine Westerbarkey has been promoted from head of 2D animation to the role of studio creative director. Carl Upsdell has been promoted from series director to head of 2D animation. Andrew Egiziano has joined Atomic Cartoons as VP of production in Los Angeles.

Atomic Cartoons has established a current series team to provide dedicated creative oversight at an executive level as projects transition from development into production. Brady Serwitz, who recently joined the company from Marvel Animation, will serve as director of current series. Catie Carducci, who was instrumental in The Last Kids on Earth franchise development, will serve as manager of current series.

For Great Pacific Media and Thunderbird scripted, Tony Chung has been promoted from director of finance to senior VP of finance and corporate affairs. Lindsay Macadam has been promoted from head of scripted development to senior VP of content and business development. Ed de Rivaz has been promoted from creative director to senior VP of development.

“We are grateful to be a part of this booming entertainment industry and focus all our efforts to create programming that can hopefully inspire audiences around the world,” said Berkowitz. “ Our company’s success is rooted in its people, and I’m truly honored to grow with and learn from the many talented individuals across Thunderbird who create the extraordinary content we see on the screen. We are delighted to further support our content endeavors by establishing Thunderbird’s global distribution and consumer products division spearheaded by industry veteran Richard Goldsmith earlier this year, as well as a new current series team at Atomic Cartoons. We see no ceiling to the opportunities ahead.”