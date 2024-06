ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderbird Distribution has made a raft of international sales across its catalog of scripted, kids and family and unscripted programs.

In scripted, Fuse Media has taken season one of Thunderbird’s hit comedy Kim’s Convenience for its U.S. linear channel, while Encore Airlines has picked up season five of the series. U.S.-based AVOD Fawesome has picked up the first two seasons and the MOW of the crime drama Intelligence.

The feature films Slow West, High-Rise, The Riot Club and That Sugar Film are now available on Tubi (Canada), while Pluto TV (Canada) has made High-Rise and Entanglement available. TVA (French Canada) has licensed 2016’s Up For Love (Un Homme à la Hauteur).

In kids and family, Netflix has renewed the U.S. license for the mid-2010s Thunderbird YA comedy Some Assembly Required. Canadian pubcasters TVO and Knowledge Network have picked up season two of Molly of Denali, produced by GBH and Atomic Cartoons. Knowledge is also now airing brand-new Atomic Cartoons animated preschool special Rocket Saves the Day, and the PBS KIDS commission has been licensed by PCCW Media (Hong Kong) and UYoung/Ukids (China).

In unscripted, ten 90-minute installments of celebrity-focused docuseries I Am…, including I Am Steve McQueen, I Am Chris Farley and I Am Heath Ledger, are now available on Tubi (Canada) and Roku (Canada). Roku (U.S., Canada, U.K.) is now streaming documentary film Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story. Fuse Media has licensed season two of the pop-culture focused docuseries Celebrity Style Story for its FAST channel Backstage.

“As we continue to build out Thunderbird Distribution’s operations with third-party titles and our original series like Mermicorno: Starfall, we’re pleased to see a continued interest and demand for our catalogue titles from international linear, streaming, AVOD and FAST platforms,” said Richard Goldsmith, president of global distribution and consumer products.