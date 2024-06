ADVERTISEMENT

The FAST Festival, taking place from July 23 to 25, will feature a panel with wedotv’s Philipp Rotermund, Plex’s Scott Olechowski and Free TV Networks’ Thanasis Tsiris discussing how they approach curation, acquisitions, discoverability and more for their free streaming platforms. You can sign up for your free registration here.

Rotermund is CEO and co-founder of the AVOD service wedotv. Olechowski is the co-founder and chief product officer of the global streaming platform Plex. Tsiris is the senior VP of distribution and partnerships at Free TV Networks. Together, the executives will discuss niches in the free streaming space, content curation, metrics, recommendation algorithms and other hot topics.

The second edition of the FAST Festival will feature keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. The first festival attracted more than 1,700 registered participants and hundreds of additional viewers watching the sessions on demand. Look for announcements in the coming weeks about speakers and sessions.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the FAST Festival is FREE.

