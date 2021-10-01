MIPCOM Spotlight: Thunderbird Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderbird Entertainment’s Kim’s Convenience, a comedy co-created by Korean playwright Ins Choi and based on his life and family, is heading into its fifth season.

“This series broke new ground for its portrayal of the immigrant experience in Toronto when it was introduced in 2016 and became a hit series on CBC,” says Richard Goldsmith, president of global distribution and consumer products.

Thunderbird is also showcasing the Kim’s Convenience spin-off Strays, starring Nicole Power as she reprises her role as Shannon Ross, who is now managing a local animal shelter. From the company’s kids’ and family division, Atomic Cartoons, the Netflix original series The Last Kids on Earth, based on Max Brallier’s best-selling books, will be offered by Cyber Group Studios to TV platforms worldwide.

“Thunderbird and Atomic work hard to produce the highest-level content with diverse creative teams for our prime-time scripted, factual and animated productions,” adds Goldsmith.