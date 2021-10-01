David Chase Inks First-Look Deal with WarnerMedia

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia has entered into a five-year, first-look deal with The Sopranos‘ David Chase.

Under the deal, Chase will develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Chase has produced, written and directed such shows as the HBO drama series The Sopranos, which he created. The Many Saints of Newark, Chase’s film prequel to The Sopranos, was released today by Warner Bros. in theaters and is now available to stream on HBO Max.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, said: “David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry. HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max.”

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, added: “David has a singular voice and is a gifted writer and filmmaker. His work is pure and authentic, and highly compelling for a broad audience. The critical reception of The Many Saints of Newark speaks to David’s mastery of both film and television. We are thrilled to keep David in the Warner Bros. family.”