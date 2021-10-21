HBO, HBO Max Grow Global Subs Base

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max and HBO ended the third quarter with 69.4 million total subscribers, a 12.5 million gain on the year-ago period.

Overall WarnerMedia revenues were up 14.2 percent to $8.4 billion, driven by higher content and other revenues, including the partial recovery from the impact of the pandemic, and improved subscription revenues, partially offset by lower advertising revenues. Subscription revenues grew by 14.7 percent to $4 billion, led by HBO Max. Content and other revenues were up 31.7 percent to $3.1 billion thanks to higher TV licensing and theatrical. Ad revenues slipped 12.4 percent to $1.4 billion.

Recent HBO Max launches in Latin America and the Nordics powered the global subscription gains as the service saw erosion in its U.S. base after being discontinued on the Amazon wholesale platform.