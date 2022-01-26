WarnerMedia Delivers Q4 Revenue Gains

ADVERTISEMENT

Content licensing and direct-to-consumer subscription gains helped increase WarnerMedia’s fourth-quarter revenues by 15.4 percent to $9.9 billion.

The company reported direct-to-consumer subscription revenues of $1.9 billion on the heels of gains in Latin America and several European launches for HBO Max. Global subs to HBO and HBO Max rose to 73.8 million, 46.8 million of which are in the U.S.

In Q4, WarnerMedia posted overall subscription revenues of $3.8 billion, a 5.4 percent gain; with content and other revenues up 45 percent to $4.4 billion; and ad revenues of $1.6 billion, a 12.9 percent reduction.

Parent company AT&T reported overall revenues of $41 billion in the quarter, down 10 percent on the year-ago quarter.