WarnerMedia Taps Disney Alum for Global Brands & Experiences

WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences has hired Disney alum Nitin Chawla as head of finance, strategy, planning and global operations.

Chawla will oversee all aspects of finance, strategy, planning and global operations for the division, which combines WarnerMedia Studios and Networks, DC, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to create the strategy and drive opportunities for consumers to engage with the company’s brands.

Chawla joins WarnerMedia from The Walt Disney Company, where he was head of digital media business operations, responsible for strategic planning, business operations, finance and analytics for Disney’s Entertainment and News portfolio of digital products. He was previously VP and general manager of connected experiences at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

In his new role, Chawla will report to Pam Lifford, president of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, and Jessica Holscott, head of finance for WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

“With more than 20 years of experience across digital media, consumer products and technology, Nitin brings a breadth of knowledge that’s perfectly aligned with the next phase of our growth,” said Lifford. “As physical retail and engagement continue to merge with digital experiences and consumers look to new ways to be entertained, we’re continuously innovating to find ways to meet our fans where they are.”

Holscott said, “Global Brands and Experiences is a key revenue and strategic pillar in our company, and Nitin’s global experience, impressive background and leadership credentials make him a terrific addition to both the divisional leadership and finance teams.”