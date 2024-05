ADVERTISEMENT

Louisa FitzGerald has joined the Banijay UK-backed label Rabbit Track Pictures in the newly created role of director of development.

FitzGerald boards the company from Raw TV, where she was head of development. Her focus at Rabbit Track Pictures will be to build on and progress a slate of diverse projects across limited and returning series.

The exec has also served at Twelve Town (previously Pinewood Television), Hat Trick and the Banijay UK label Kudos. Her credits include Max Anger—With One Eye Open, The Child in Time, The Secret and River.

Rabbit Track Pictures’ James Norton, co-founder, and Kitty Kaletsky, managing director and co-founder, commented, “We are so lucky to have Louisa join us at Rabbit Track. Her taste, work ethic, talent relationships and all-round pizzazz are exactly what we were looking for as we ramp up further.”

FitzGerald added: “Kitty and James have built a brilliant and eclectic slate, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining Rabbit Track, particularly at such a busy and exciting time for the company.”