Banijay UK in Development Deal with Big Zuu

Banijay UK has signed a development deal with Big Productions, co-founded by chef, TV presenter and grime artist Big Zuu.

Projects developed and produced through the deal will include comedy and factual-entertainment formats, scripted, documentary and live-event shows. The deal will enable Zuu, alongside co-founders Alex Gilman and Matt Dodds, to partner on the development of new IP with relevant Banijay UK labels. It also gives them access to a development fund to support Big Productions’ ambitions.

The deal is part of the £50-million Banijay UK Growth Fund, which allows the U.K. group to partner with high-profile talent and invest in new businesses.

“Big Zuu is a once-in-a-generation talent, a man who combines a ridiculously brilliant combination of comedic, culinary and musical skills with the effortless confidence of a natural born entertainer,” said Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay UK. “Together with Alex and Matt, the vision for Big Productions to be a home for great ideas and new talent is genuinely exciting, and we, across Banijay UK production companies, are delighted to be partnering with such a great team.”

Zuu said, “Change happens from the top, and my goal with starting Big Productions has always been to develop brilliant content that shakes things up. Partnering with Banijay gives us the access, expertise, and gravitas to achieve that mission on a whole other level. I cannot wait to see what we can create together. Watch this space because we have Big Plans.”

Gilman, also creative director, and Dodds, also managing director, added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Banijay. Since meeting Patrick and the team, we have been blown away by their enthusiasm and support for our creative ambitions. This feels like an important step for our company’s development, and we are very excited to get started.”