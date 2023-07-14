Sunday, July 16, 2023
SAG-AFTRA Officially Calls Strike Action

Mansha Daswani 2 days ago Top Stories


SAG-AFTRA has officially called for a strike after failing to reach a new deal with the AMPTP.

The union’s television, theatrical and streaming committee has been negotiating with the AMPTP for more than four weeks. It says the body representing the studios and streamers “remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members.”

After the negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend a strike, the national board formally voted on the action today.

Hollywood is currently in the midst of a writers’ strike.

Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, noted: “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others, completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal.”

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator, added: “The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in our industry’s business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber. That’s not how you treat a valued, respected partner and essential contributor. Their refusal to meaningfully engage with our key proposals and the fundamental disrespect shown to our members is what has brought us to this point. The studios and streamers have underestimated our members’ resolve, as they are about to fully discover.”











