FAST Festival to Feature Movies Focus

Nicely Entertainment’s Scott Kirkpatrick and Candlelight Media Group’s Scott Wiscombe will take part in a panel session focused on FAST channels as an outlet for independent film distributors during the FAST Festival, which begins July 25. You can register for the event here for free.

Scott Kirkpatrick is the executive VP of co-productions and distribution for Nicely Entertainment. Wiscombe is VP of streaming and social media for Candlelight Media Group. Together, the executives will offer their perspectives on the movie business and FAST today and where it’s heading.

ONLY those registered will receive access to our Exclusive White Paper on FAST trends, featuring key intel from the event in a compact, easy-to-digest format. See the Exclusive White Paper from the TV Kids Summer Festival here.

The FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the FAST Festival is free, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants.

The roster of speakers already announced includes Tubi’s Adam Lewinson, Pluto TV’s Olivier Jollet, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Decker, Samsung TV Plus’s Jennifer Batty and Aline Jabbour, Rakuten TV’s Marcos Milanez, NBCUniversal’s Matt Schnaars, Fremantle’s Jens Richter, Banijay Rights’ Shaun Keeble, All3Media International’s Gary Woolf, ITV Studios’ Graham Haigh, Cineflix Rights’ Mike Gould, pocket.watch’s Chris M. Williams, Common Sense Networks’ Eric Berger, SPI International’s Haymi Behar, zone·tv’s Jeff Weber, FilmRise’s Max Einhorn, Lightning International’s James Ross, Autentic’s Patrick Hörl, Blue Ant International’s Solange Attwood and Albatross World Sales’ Lisa Schelhas. Look for more announcements in the coming weeks.

You can sign up for your free registration here.