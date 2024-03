ADVERTISEMENT

Hunting Housewives, which leads the Nicely Entertainment MIPTV slate, sees four women become stranded in the wilderness after a spa weekend goes awry.

It features Denise Richards, Mark Ghanime, Kym Johnson-Herjavec and NeNe Leakes. “Hunting Housewives is a completely fresh take on the tried-and-tested female-driven thriller,” says Scott Kirkpatrick, executive VP of distribution and co-productions.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance sends professional real estate closer Lexie Crenshaw to her hometown for a work project, forcing her to confront former family drama and an attractive ranch owner.

The romance title Designing Christmas with You follows as a decorator must work with an unexpected partner to showcase a house for a Christmas gala.

“We’re excited to be bringing brand-new, original TV movies to the market throughout 2024,” notes Kirkpatrick.