Lionsgate Television has extended its partnership with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver’s production banner Point Grey Pictures (Neighbors, Sausage Party, The Boys) to continue developing scripted TV programming.

The new first-look deal comes as the two companies begin production on the Apple original comedy The Studio, starring Rogen, who also serves as writer, director and executive producer, alongside Goldberg.

Rogen heads up the cast of The Studio, which also includes Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara, as well as guest star Bryan Cranston.

Lionsgate Television and Point Grey also partnered on the Peacock limited series Paul T. Goldman, from creator Jason Woliner.

“Seth, Evan and James are the masters of subversive, renegade humor who make coming to work both fun and funny every single day,” said Kevin Beggs, chair and chief creative officer at Lionsgate Television Group. “From The Boys to Sausage Party, they are true trendsetters with their fingers on the pulse of what’s funny in entertainment. We began shooting their hilarious, wildly inventive half-hour comedy for Apple TV+ and can hardly wait to see what they do next.”

“Kevin, Sandra Stern and Scott Herbst are great partners who support our creative vision, have relationships with every platform in the world and still laugh at all of our jokes. Who could ask for more?” said Rogen, Goldberg and Weaver. “We look forward to continuing to push the creative envelope with them.”