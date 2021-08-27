Starz Greenlights Run the World Season Two

ADVERTISEMENT

Starz has renewed its hit comedy series Run the World, produced by Lionsgate Television, for a second season, with Rachelle Williams joining as showrunner.

Williams (Love Life, Mixed-ish, Survivor’s Remorse) will also executive produce alongside Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, black-ish, Lionsgate’s Dear White People) and series creator Leigh Davenport.

Run the World follows a group of thirty-something Black women who live, work and play in Harlem. Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show), Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles), Bresha Webb (Marlon) and Corbin Reid (Valor) star in the lead roles.

“Run the World has been so passionately embraced by our audience, and we are thrilled to bring fans another season,” said Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks for Starz. “Our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh are set to return, and we’re excited to welcome Rachelle back into the Starz family leading as showrunner and executive producer.”