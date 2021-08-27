License This! Winners Unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT

Licensing Expo Virtual has revealed the winners of the License This! global competition, which provides select illustrators, designers, animators and product inventors with the opportunity to pitch their concepts in front of a panel of judges.

The License This! competition’s 2021 judging panel comprised 18 executives from across the industry, including Bioworld Merchandising, Boat Rocker Studios, Crayola, FYE, Hallmark, Licensing International, Lisa Mark Associates, Product Counsel, PowerStation Studios and Redbubble, in addition to partner InventHelp and sponsor WestEnd Software.

The winners are, for License This! Character & Animation, Emily Blumenthal and Lindsay Kaye Lippman, The Charmsters, a diversity-based animation brand. The Brand & Design winner is Xavier Smith, Kujifunzakids, a children’s animation brand. The Innovations & Product Innovation winner is Lawrence Canada, The Goodie Jar, a snack food brand.

Brand Licensing Europe’s License This! competition, which has been running for over a decade, is now open for entries and has added a new third award category: Inventions & Product Innovations.