Licensing Expo Keynote from Warner Bros. Consumer Products Execs

Licensing Expo Virtual has revealed that Pam Lifford, president of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, and Robert Oberschelp, senior VP of global franchise management and brand product for Warner Bros. Consumer Products, will deliver its opening keynote.

In partnership with industry trade association Licensing International, Licensing Expo will feature Lifford and Oberschelp’s keynote on day one of the event, which runs from August 24 to 26. The address, entitled “Unlocking the Fan Power of Global Franchises,” will be moderated by Amanda Cioletti, License Global’s content director. During the presentation, the duo will give attendees exclusive insight into their business strategy, which is a key contributor to the $292.8 billion licensing industry.

Lifford is responsible for developing fan-engagement business opportunities at WarnerMedia, in addition to aligning current fan-focused activities. Oberschelp’s role includes oversight of Warner Bros. Consumer Products’ global licensing program, which brings new and existing collections to fans.

Lifford said: “Licensing is a strategic tool for brands to leverage in order to extend their audience reach and gain market share—we are honored to headline Licensing Expo Virtual and share our deep pool of insights and learnings from across Warner Bros. Consumer Products’ wide assortment of portfolios.”

Anna Knight, VP of licensing for Informa Markets, said: “We could not be more excited to share that executives from a world-renowned studio with global reach and influence will kick off this year’s event; Lifford and Oberschelp’s address is a must-attend. Between the two executives, attendees will have access to decades of experience in executing licensing campaigns that have shaped the entertainment sector and will walk away with newfound learnings they can apply to foster brand growth and expansion.”

Knight continued: “Registration for the event is off to a strong start with numbers into the thousands, including many of the world’s leading retailers and licensees such as Walmart, Amazon, Hot Topic and many more. This is a huge milestone that underscores the unmatched quality of our exhibitor and speaker roster and the critical need for industry connection.”