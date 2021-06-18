WarnerMedia EMEA Shakes Up Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia EMEA has made some key changes to its leadership team, with new country manager roles for veteran execs Sylvia Rothblum, Pierre Branco and Jamie Friend.

Rothblum has been appointed country manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in addition to her current role as head of TV distribution for the region. Rothblum has held a 20-year tenure at the company, having played a central role in building WarnerMedia’s business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in addition to overseeing WarnerMedia’s overall content distribution strategy across multiple platforms in the region.

Branco has been named country manager for France and Benelux and will retain his responsibilities as country manager for MENAT and Africa and head of affiliate and ad sales for EMEA. During his 15-year career at WarnerMedia, Branco has held a number of senior leadership roles across international markets, driving strategic business decisions and initiatives for growth.

Friend has been appointed country manager for Nordics and Central and Eastern Europe, in addition to his current role as CFO for WarnerMedia EMEA. Friend joined the company eight years ago and has held a number of senior strategy and finance roles.

Iris Knobloch, WarnerMedia’s president of France, Benelux, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, announced her departure from the company earlier this month after 25 years.

Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia (excluding China), said: “Sylvia, Pierre and Jamie are proven leaders with exceptional strategic expertise and a deep understanding of our business. They bring a passion for our much-loved brands and franchises and an appreciation for strong relationships with our distribution partners. Their formidable business acumen will help drive further growth and innovation for our company in these important markets.”