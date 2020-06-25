ESPN Coming to fuboTV Lineup

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Media Networks has signed a distribution agreement to deliver its lineup of news, sports and entertainment content from ESPN and Walt Disney Television to the live TV streaming platform fuboTV.

Starting this summer, customers who subscribe to fuboTV’s fubo Standard base package will have access to ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, in-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX and National Geographic.

Additional networks will also be available on fuboTV’s other packages including out-of-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and BabyTV.

The deal includes both live TV and VOD.

David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV, said: “With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports. fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy.”

Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition at fuboTV, added: “Launching Disney’s networks strengthens our sports-focused live TV platform and brings a diverse range of content for the entire family. Our base package offers consumers significant value, while consumers who want even more great sports and entertainment content can access it with our premium packages. As live sports return but without spectators, streaming games at home will be even more important than ever. We’re thrilled to bring more sports, as well as entertainment and news, to our consumers this summer.”

Added Sean Breen, executive VP of platform distribution at Disney Media Networks, said: “Adding Disney’s array of networks across news, sports and entertainment content with ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, and Nat Geo delivers a more comprehensive channel lineup and tremendous value to customers’ subscriptions. With fuboTV’s multiple access points across all major streaming platforms and a competitive price point, we continue to serve a growing audience that consumes video on multiple screens and attract new customers into the pay-TV ecosystem.”