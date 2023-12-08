ESPN & Disney Strike Deal for Brittney Griner Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, who was detained in a Russian prison, is partnering exclusively with ESPN and Disney Entertainment Television to share her story.

The partnership includes a documentary feature from ESPN Films and scripted series development with ABC Signature. Griner will also sit down for her first exclusive interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts.

In February 2022, while returning to her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, during the WNBA off-season, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession and later sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner was held under harsh conditions and prevented from speaking with her family for nearly a year. The documentary will feature exclusive footage, recordings and letters to and from Griner during her time in prison.

“The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world,” said Griner. “I’m proud to partner with ESPN and Disney to share this very personal story because of its incredible potential to inspire hope around the world and their proven ability to do just that.”

“Throughout BG’s detainment and in the time since, ESPN, ABC and Disney were supportive and caring in regards to the human side of this saga,” said Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, who will also serve as an executive producer on the projects. “Love and family were at the center of the fight to get BG home, and with that in mind, there is no better, more trusted partner to tell that story with us.”

Griner’s longtime agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas (executive VP of talent at Wasserman and The Collective) and Brillstein’s Jon Liebman (co-CEO of Brillstein) will serve as executive producers on behalf of Wasserman’s production company.

“Brittney is an exceptional athlete whose hardship and resilience are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Burke Magnus, president of content at ESPN. “We are thrilled to be working with her to tell the nuances of her story and feel confident that this documentary will captivate audiences everywhere.”

Colas and Liebman stated: “BG is a hero—across sport, culture and humanity. We are privileged to serve as a part of her life’s storytelling journey and to partner with her and Cherelle to bring Brittney’s legacy to audiences worldwide. Through Disney, ABC and ESPN’s global, wide-ranging TV and film platforms, Brittney’s story can be realized and experienced both creatively and realistically.”

Griner’s life will also be developed for a limited series from ABC Signature.

“We are honored that Brittney has entrusted us to share her story of hope, faith and determination across our platforms,” said Debra OConnell, president of networks and television business operations at Disney Entertainment. “Her unwavering perseverance that helped shape her as an athlete has now influenced her leadership as a human rights advocate.”