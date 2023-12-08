Australian Subscription TV Spending on Local Scripted Remains Flat

ADVERTISEMENT

More than A$18 million ($12 million) was spent by subscription TV licensees and channel providers on new Australian scripted programs in 2022-23, according to new data from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

All seven subscription TV licensees and channel providers met the minimum requirements of the new eligible drama expenditure (NEDE) scheme. Under the NEDE rules, subscription TV licensees that broadcast drama channels are required to invest 10 percent of their total expenditure in new Australian drama programs. This requirement also applies to channel providers, being companies that provide drama channels to subscription TV licensees in Australia.

In each financial year, licensees and channel providers must acquit their previous financial year’s shortfall for each drama channel in order to be compliant with the rules.

For the 2022-23 financial year, subscription TV licensees and channel providers reported amounts totaling A$17 million ($11.2 million) in shortfalls to be made up in 2023-24.

The total of A$18.42 million ($12.13 million) spent on new Australian drama programs was consistent with the 2021-22 financial year, when A$18.72 million ($12.33) was spent.