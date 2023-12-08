BBC Studios Comedy Productions Taps Creative Director

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios Comedy Productions has appointed Molly Seymour, current head of Jax UK, to the newly created role of creative director, effective in January 2024.

Seymour joins with 14 years of experience in the TV and film industry, having set up projects in the U.K. and the U.S. with Channel 4, the BBC, Showtime, HBO Max, Sky and AMC. Most recently, she launched the U.K. arm of Jax Media (Broad City, Emily in Paris, Search Party, Russian Doll).

Seymour developed and produced Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor’s Everyone Else Burns for Jax Media UK and Universal International Studios and produced the short-form series Peck’Eds with writer/performer Soph Galustian.

Previously, Seymour was in development at Baby Cow, where she produced Jon Pointing’s short-form series for BBC Three. Before that, she was an assistant producer to Richard Curtis across Red Nose Day, as well as films About Time and Esio Trot.

In her new role at BBC Studios Comedy Productions, she will report to Josh Cole, head of comedy.

“We’re delighted to be bringing someone of Molly’s skill, creativity and dynamism to the team,” Cole said. “Molly has a fine comic mind, impeccable talent relationships and knows exactly how to nurture the next generation of comedy and comedy drama. I’m thrilled she’s joining BBC Studios Productions.”

Seymour said, “What an exciting honor it is going to be to work with Josh and the prolific team in comedy at BBC Studios Productions. Not only is there prestige and heritage in their output, but they’re also leading the way in ambition, scale and ensuring that comedy is at the forefront of what people continue to watch. I’m so excited to find fun ways to keep building on this special slate whilst working with the best of British talent and sharing their ideas in the U.K. and internationally.”