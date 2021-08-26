New Comedy Thriller for BBC One & BBC iPlayer

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios Comedy Productions and Mondo Deluxe are producing the new comedy thriller Black Ops for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The six-part series will follow the story of Dom and Kay, who join the Met Police in the hope of cleaning up their community but are unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep-cover infiltration. Black Ops is created by BAFTA Award-winning actress and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam, Brain in Gear).

Also responsible for the series’ creation is BAFTA Award-winning actor and producer Akemnji Ndifornyen (Famalam, The Queen’s Gambit) and writing duo Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf (Click and Collect, Witless). Ndifornyen will produce, with Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios Productions, executive producing. The series will hit screens in 2022.

“These characters have been swimming around in my head for a long time, and so finally seeing them get to live and speak and just be ridiculous is super exciting,” said Ikumelo. “We have such an amazing team bringing this to life, and I hope audiences really fall in love with them like I have.”

Ndifornyen commented, “Black Ops is something special and I can’t wait to take you all on this adventure with Dom and Kay!”

Cole said, “We could not be more excited to be producing Black Ops for the BBC. The show is an ambitious comedy thriller and a passion project for all involved. BBC Studios has long been the home of British comedy, and we’re delighted to continue our relationship with the ridiculously talented and indeed multi-talented quartet of Gbemi, Akemnji, Joe and Lloyd.”

Gregor Sharp, commissioning editor at the BBC, added, “Gbemi, Akemnji, Joe and Lloyd have created a show that combines roller coaster adventure with beautifully observed character comedy and we’re thrilled to bits with the team BBC Studios have assembled to bring it all to life.”