The Walt Disney Company, ESPN Outline NHL Coverage

The Walt Disney Company and ESPN are set to televise and stream action from the National Hockey League (NHL) in 109 countries around the world.

ESPN’s platforms will be the home of the NHL in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Viewers will be able to stream every regular season and postseason NHL game—more than 1,400 games on the ESPN App, including the entire Stanley Cup Final, the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series matches and more. ESPN and ESPN2 will televise a minimum of two regular-season NHL games per week, plus the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final. NHL studio programming will be available on ESPN channels and the ESPN App, and highlights will be available across ESPN programming and platforms throughout the season.

ESPN Player will provide complete coverage of every NHL game each season—regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series matches and more—in a dozen countries across Europe. Viewers in Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey, as well as Cyprus, Malta, Romania, San Marino and Vatican City, will be able to stream all 1,400-plus NHL games and events exclusively on ESPN Player. In the Netherlands, viewers will also be able to watch the NHL on ESPN networks, with at least two NHL games per week throughout the season being televised, as well as coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Weekend and other special events.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, ESPN will deliver the NHL on both the ESPN Africa network and ESPN Player. ESPN Africa will televise two games per week during the regular season and will also offer coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final. ESPN Player will deliver comprehensive coverage of the NHL season, with all games and events. ESPN Africa is available on DStv, MyT, StarSat and StarTimes, while ESPN Player is available in 52 countries and territories across sub-Saharan Africa.

In Spanish-speaking South America and Brazil, Disney and ESPN’s coverage of the NHL will be available on the Star+ streaming service and ESPN networks. Star+ will provide complete coverage of every NHL game throughout the season. ESPN networks throughout Spanish-speaking South America and Brazil will televise at least two NHL games per week throughout the season, as well as coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Weekend and other special events. In Mexico and Central America, Star+ will provide coverage of NHL games and events throughout the season.

Across the Caribbean, views will be able to access ESPN’s coverage of the NHL on both the ESPN Play streaming service and ESPN networks. ESPN Play will provide complete coverage of every NHL game each season. ESPN networks in the Caribbean will televise at least two NHL games per week throughout the season being televised, as well as coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals, NHL All-Star Weekend and other special events.