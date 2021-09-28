Ed Carroll Stepping Down from AMC Networks

ADVERTISEMENT

After 34 years with AMC Networks, Ed Carroll has decided to step down from his role as chief operating officer.

Carroll will remain with the company through the end of the year. He became AMC Networks’ chief operating officer in 2009 and has been instrumental in helping transform the company’s original programming strategy, with series such as AMC’s Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead and Kevin Can F*** Himself; BBC America’s Killing Eve; IFC’s Portlandia and Documentary Now!; SundanceTV’s Rectify; and WE tv’s Love After Lockup. He also helped lead the creation of AMC Studios, and globally, he spearheaded AMC Networks’ expansion across Europe, the U.K. and Latin America and oversaw the international channels operations.

“For decades, Ed has been the heart and soul of AMC Networks,” said Josh Sapan, former AMC Networks’ president and CEO and recently named AMC Networks’ executive vice chairman. “He has been at the center of the shows and movies that brought success to the company, and at the center of what has made AMC Networks a great place to work. In a business where credit for achievement can be actively sought, Ed looked for none, choosing to make all around him look good. His kind is rare.”

“I’ve appreciated all of Ed’s efforts to help ensure a smooth transition as I’ve taken on a new interim role with the company,” said Matt Blank, AMC Networks’ interim CEO. “His long history building AMC Networks’ strong brands and powerful original content slate is now paving the way for the company’s ongoing pivot to being the worldwide leader in targeted streaming.”