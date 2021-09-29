October/MIPCOM Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The digital edition of World Screen—featuring a special report on the state of scripted, as well as interviews with Audra McDonald, Dick Wolf, TF1’s Gilles Pélisson, ViacomCBS’s David Nevins and much more—is now available. You can also access the digital editions of TV Kids, TV Drama, TV Real, TV Latina and TV Listings.

World Screen

The State of Scripted: This special report on how high volume, access to financing, availability of talent and crews, and viewer demand for unique storytelling are influencing scripted programming includes Q&As with Banijay Rights’ Cathy Payne, Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs, ZDF Enterprises’ Fred Burcksen, All3Media International’s Louise Pedersen, Red Arrow Studios International’s Tim Gerhartz and MarVista Entertainment’s Fernando Szew. There are also interviews with Audra McDonald, Dick Wolf, TF1’s Gilles Pélisson and ViacomCBS’s David Nevins.

TV Kids

AVOD Deals; Comedy. Plus interviews with WarnerMedia’s Tom Ascheim, Sensical’s Eric Berger and Aardman’s Sean Clarke, among others, a profile of Guru’s Big Blue and our latest In-Demand preschool and comedy reports.

TV Drama

Scripted Formats; European Drama. Plus a WorldScreenings spotlight on GoQuest Media.

TV Real

Distribution Trends; Mega-Formats. Plus an interview with Curiosity’s Clint Stinchcomb and the World Screen Premiere of the new U.K. prime-time edition of All3Media International’s Undercover Boss.

TV Latina

LatAm Distributors. Plus interviews with La casa de las Flores’ Manolo Caro, producer and director Pau Freixas and Dori Media International’s Joshua Mintz.

TV Listings

Listings for more than 100 companies, with interactive links to Screening Rooms.

TV Kids BLE Special Report

L&M Trends. Plus an interview with Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz.

World Screen September

The September edition features interviews with Banijay’s Lars Blomgren, Topic’s Ryan Chanatry and more.

TV Kids September

The September edition features a report with executives from leading kids’ pubcasters on their content needs.

TV Kids Guide

Profiles of top children’s programming distributors.

TV Drama Guide

Profiles of leading distributors of drama.