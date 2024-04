ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has partnered with artist Daniel Arsham for the release of a sustainable capsule collection for The Lorax in celebration of Earth Day.

Arsham, who has previously collaborated with Tiffany & Co., Pokémon, Hublot and more, has reimagined the characters and themes of The Lorax in his signature contemporary style. The collection features a collectible art book, a hoodie, a long-sleeve shirt, a tray and a print.

The limited edition collection will launch at the Perrotin Store New York on April 25, with an in-store book signing. The items will then debuted online on the collection’s special website on April 26.

“I’ve always been inspired by Dr. Seuss’s ability to communicate profound messages through storytelling and illustration,” Arsham said. “In collaborating with The Lorax, I aimed to capture the essence of the original narrative while bringing a contemporary perspective.”

“Celebrating the artistic brilliance of Dr. Seuss is something we consider a privilege at Dr. Seuss Enterprises,” commented Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “Watching an accomplished artist like Daniel Arsham add his distinct style to the message and the imagery of The Lorax has been a joy, and we look forward to sharing this dynamic collaboration with our fans and the contemporary art world at large.”