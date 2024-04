ADVERTISEMENT

The Portuguese media group Impresa has chosen to use the OKAST Channels solution for its FAST offering on its OTT platform OPTO SIC.

OKAST’s platform offers a modular cloud-based system for managing content playback, converting files into different formats and inserting advertisements. With the technology, the new channels SIC Alta Definição and SIC Replay are now available to watch.

This new collaboration is a key aspect of the bold strategy of the European group FAST4EU, established by OKAST, to build a European network aimed at the FAST market.

Bruno Padinha, chief digital officer at Grupo Impresa, said: “The launch of these channels is not an isolated step but rather a continuous commitment by Impresa to lead the way in offering differentiated content, optimizing the monetization of this content and providing a unique experience for our consumers, combining the best of linear television with the best of digital video.”

Cédric Monnier, CEO and co-founder of OKAST, added: “The introduction of these new channels in Portugal shows how diverse and high-quality European shows and movies are suitable for this new FAST distribution method. We’re proud that SIC chose our OKAST Channels solution and that our expertise helped them quickly set up and launch these channels on their OTT platform.”