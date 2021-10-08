Friday, October 8, 2021
Getting Ready for MIPCOM?

World Screen 4 hours ago Top Stories


Get ready for MIPCOM’s official opening on Monday by perusing our digital editions and updating the World Screen app, delivering programming listings, news and a host of other useful resources.

The World Screen app, available for iOS or Android, features listings for hundreds of shows, screening rooms, our digital editions and our Twitter feed, delivering constant updates on the latest news coming out of the market.

Check out the World Screen Preview for MIPCOM for a range of resources, including interviews and special reports on a range of topics currently trending in the international media business. We also have MIPCOM Previews for TV Kids and TV Drama.











