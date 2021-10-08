NTV Broadcasting Company Reveals MIPCOM Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

NTV Broadcasting Company has unveiled the projects from its distribution catalog that it will be presenting as part of the MIPCOM 2021 online program.

NTV’s virtual booth will feature several new titles, including the action-packed KAMAZ. Extreme Racing, focusing on the dramatic stories from the real racing team.

Its slate will also include Fatherland, Beyond Death season two, Dinosaur season three, Dr. Driver season four and Shepherd season six. The non-scripted formats Secret for a Million and Superstar! will also be available.