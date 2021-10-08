Friday, October 8, 2021
Home / Top Stories / NTV Broadcasting Company Reveals MIPCOM Slate

NTV Broadcasting Company Reveals MIPCOM Slate

Jamie Stalcup 4 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

NTV Broadcasting Company has unveiled the projects from its distribution catalog that it will be presenting as part of the MIPCOM 2021 online program.

NTV’s virtual booth will feature several new titles, including the action-packed KAMAZ. Extreme Racing, focusing on the dramatic stories from the real racing team.

Its slate will also include Fatherland, Beyond Death season two, Dinosaur season three, Dr. Driver season four and Shepherd season six. The non-scripted formats Secret for a Million and Superstar! will also be available.











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

FX Orders The Patient Starring Steve Carrell

FX has ordered the limited series The Patient, starring Steve Carrell, from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.